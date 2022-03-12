Carmella In Bikini Enjoys AC Breeze

Getty | Brent N. Clarke

Geri Green

WWE star Carmella knows a video opportunity when she sees one. The pro wrestler and social media favorite went for a fun and flirty bikini as she let the cool AC all over her back in 2021 - posting all bombshell-like from a hotel room, Carmella sent out her famous figure and her sense of humor, reminding fans that despite her love of high temperatures, she appreciates a cool breeze.

Carmella, 34, posted in selfie mode and with her hair blowing around her face, and it looks like the post went down a hit.

Thanks, AC!

Scroll for the video. The mean wrestling outfits were out the window as Carmella posed in a polka-dot bikini top in white and black, complete with cute and feminine matching sleeves. The Raw brand face fluttered her eyelashes while wearing a full face of makeup, showing off her bronzed and highlighted cheekbones, plus defined brows.

Also on show was the athlete's rock-hard abs, but this wasn't about the gym sessions as Carmella enjoyed the AC and wrote: "Shoutout to the ac in my hotel room for providing me with the perfect windy moment for this selfie."

Getty | Brent N. Clarke

Over 170,000 views have been clocked. Not long after, Carmella posted with far less provocation as she shared a mom-and-me snap for Mother's Day, writing: "Happy Mother's Day to my best friend. No sappy caption will truly explain how much I love and appreciate you. 💕"

The breeze mentions were back, though, in May 2021 as Carmella shared a stunning sports bra snap from a Florida street and wrote: "The struggle of long hair and lip gloss on a windy day."

'Favorite' Thing About Being Carmella

The star, born Lean Van Dale, has opened up on her ring persona, telling Uproxx:

"I still like to think that Carmella has a pretty big attitude. And I keep that part, obviously, because that's like my favorite thing about Carmella. But who knows? I don't know what the future holds." She added: "I'm not going to say that one day I wouldn't enjoy turning into a bad guy again, but as of right now, I'm totally embracing this. I love being with Truth! It's so much fun."

Insta Following Climbing

Carmella boasts 3 million Instagram followers, including WWE star Sasha Banks. Social media star B Simone also keeps tabs on her. For more, give her account a follow.

