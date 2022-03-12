Doja Cat Receives Billboard Powerhouse Award In Carolina Herrera

According to the show notes, the Creative Director, Wes Gordon , drew inspiration from "self-assured, strong and full-of-fire Carolina Herrera" women when designing the Fall/Winter collection; that's why the pieces are bold statements that you can't ignore. From full tulle skirts attached to linear cut dresses to bright-colored exaggerated sleeves and color-popping hemline reveals.

Gordon didn't lose sight of the signature Herrera styles as he incorporated lurex brocade, cotton shirts, sequins, and embroidered knitted threadwork into the collection pieces.

The Vision

The Execution