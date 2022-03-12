There's no doubt Doja Cat deserved the Billboard Powerhouse Award, considering her musical achievements in the past two years since she went mainstream. The singer-songwriter turned up at the Award event wearing a Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2022 dress, and she couldn't look more beautiful if she tried. The fashion house's FW22, which debuted on the runway three weeks ago, featuring flamboyant dresses and high heels - everything that screams femininity, and the fashion critiques loved every piece.
Doja Cat Receives Billboard Powerhouse Award In Carolina Herrera
Doja Cat In Carolina Herrera
Doja showed up wearing a sleeveless black pencil maxi dress with a deep plunging neckline to her midriff. The bodice attaches to a bold bow resting on a short tulle overskirt, forming a ball hemline around her waist. She pairs her gown with a black pointed-toe stiletto like the runway model at the Fashion Week show but lets her black hair fall back. The hairstyle exposes her dramatic cat-eye makeup and diamond jewelry.
The Look 49 Dress | Bente Oort
According to the show notes, the Creative Director,
Gordon didn't lose sight of the signature Herrera styles as he incorporated lurex brocade, cotton shirts, sequins, and embroidered knitted threadwork into the collection pieces.
The Vision
The Execution
Carolina Herrera Spring/Summer Bags
The Spring/Summer Collection bags are perfect for the season, and Wes Gordon understood the assignment. Colorful raffia totes for the beach, crossbody mini purses for a casual day out with friends, and solid-colored Blasón bags for the businesswoman who wants to fit everything in one place. The Capazo Bag pictured below features playful multicolored tassels and two-toned weaving.
CH Beauty: Very Good Girl Is Back!
Carolina Herrera Beauty isn't left behind in the Spring upgrade as the beauty house surprised fans with the announcement of Very Good Girl's return. The stiletto bottle is one of the undeniable icons of the 2000s, and when it went out of stock, customers were displeased. They were also very vocal about their displeasure leading Carolina Herrera to reintroduce it into the market.
The fruity-floral fragrance returned in an upgraded bottle combining Gordon's signature pink (sole) and red (body.) Very Good Girl blends a strong rose and soft vanilla into one sexy scent. It's been two weeks, so there's no guarantee that it won't sell out again!