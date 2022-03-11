NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Sends Bradley Beal To Sixers For Three Players & Draft Pick

Beal would be another dream acquisition for the Sixers. Before they acquired Harden from the Brooklyn Nets, there were rumors that Embiid was urging the Sixers to trade for Beal. Pairing Beal with Embiid and Harden would further improve the Sixers' performance on the offensive end of the floor, giving them a prolific scorer, a decent playmaker, and a legitimate three-point shooter.

This season, Beal averages 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from beyond the arc. With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, he isn't expected to have a hard time building chemistry with Embiid and Harden in Philadelphia.