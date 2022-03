The past couple of months has been quite tough for Russell Westbrook. He hasn't been able to find success with the Los Angeles Lakers and he's far from a fan favorite at Crypto.com Arena right now.

Westbrook's dream homecoming quickly turned into a nightmare, up to the point where the fans have sent death threats to him, his wife, and his family. The Lakers continue to freefall and, even though he's not the only one to blame for that, he's been their fall guy throughout the whole season.