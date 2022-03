The New York Knicks were expected to be a playoff team this season. That hasn't happened, and it seems like most of their roster— and even coach Tom Thibodeau could be on the move in the offseason.

That includes former Most Improved Player Julius Randle, whose fall from grace was as quick and shocking as his rise to All-Star level last season.

Randle's game has vastly regressed this year, and his volatile temper and feud with the fans have made the team consider moving on from him.