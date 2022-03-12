Why Sofia Vergara And Reese Witherspoon Are One Of Hollywood's Best Buddies

Friendship is one of the most beautiful things in the world. The incredible friendship and bond between Sofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon are one to admire and learn from. The pair are one of the few celebrity couples who have truly achieved best friend status.

The actresses have demonstrated what true friendship looks like since they began working together. While making the movie Hot Pursuit, they transformed from big-name costars to charming close buddies. Their bond is well-documented on their Instagram profiles. Read on to know more about Sofia and Reese's friendship.