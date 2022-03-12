Why Sofia Vergara And Reese Witherspoon Are One Of Hollywood's Best Buddies

Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Friendship is one of the most beautiful things in the world. The incredible friendship and bond between Sofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon are one to admire and learn from. The pair are one of the few celebrity couples who have truly achieved best friend status. 

The actresses have demonstrated what true friendship looks like since they began working together. While making the movie Hot Pursuit, they transformed from big-name costars to charming close buddies. Their bond is well-documented on their Instagram profiles. Read on to know more about Sofia and Reese's friendship. 

The Latest

Chanel West Coast In Bikini Arches Her Back For The Gram

Versace Unveils La Medusa Mini Tote With Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski, And More

WWE News: Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch Named Most Trolled Female Athletes

Hailey Bieber Looks Like A Doll In Bikini Top

Super Model Elle Macpherson In Swimsuit Opens Up On Beauty Routine

Hot Pursuit BFFs 

Sofia and Reese got close while working on the movie Hot Pursuit. Both actresses document their friendship stories on their Instagram, where they frequently share cute pictures of their bonding time. In addition, the pair love introducing each other to new things and spending time with each other's families.

Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston Plays Pool In Braless Dress

By Geri Green

They are Travel Buddies

Sofia and Reese aren't just workmates; they love to explore the world together. The close buddies have pictures of themselves boarding planes and exploring new places. The BFFs are always super excited about creating these memories. In addition, the close pals stayed together during the press tour for their movie Hot Pursuit. Fans can't help but tag these two as the true "friendship goals."

Eileen Gu Shows Offers Rear View In Bikini

Miley Cyrus Braless In Roberto Cavalli Goes Wild Child

They are Supportive Friends

Reese and Sofia's friendship goes beyond rocking matching outfits or exploring new places. They are also very supportive of each other. When Reese graced the cover of Vogue Magazine in 2014, her close pal, Sofia, took to her Instagram to share her excitement. The 49-year-old Colombian actress posted a picture of herself holding up the magazine alongside the caption, "Im going to read you all over the plane @reesewitherspoon❤️."

They Love to Show Their Funny Side

Like most BFFs, Reese and Sofia aren't shy about bringing out their A-game and having some fun together. One of their sweet Instagram posts showed the duo enjoying some lip-syncing shenanigans. The buddies sang Miley Cyrus' "Party in the U.S.A." and Taylor Swift's "I Knew You Were Trouble." Each party took on exciting roles during the performance. Reese played the lead singer while Sofia added some comical interruptions that proved entertaining.

They have Amazing Careers

Besides starring together, Sofia and Reese are progressing in their careers and have featured in hit movies. Reese has scored roles in other successful films such as The Morning Show and Big Little Lies

Meanwhile, Sofia has a hugely successful and remains one of the top entertainers in the industry. Besides her career, Sofia's marriage to her husband, Joe Manganiello, has stayed off the rocky path as the couple continues to stay strong together.

Read Next

Must Read

Olympian Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Undresses At The Beach

Demi Rose Takes Off Bikini In Tropical Shower

Jennifer Aniston Topless Says 'Ok Humidity'

Rebel Wilson Clocks 2 Million Views In Swimsuit

Bella Thorne Lounges Around In Lace Bra

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.