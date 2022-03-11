This week, Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti have been dealing with harassment on social media following AEW Dynamite.
AEW News: Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti Deal With Online Harassment Following Dynamite
Sammy Guevara Loses TNT Championship
AEW's Sammy Guevara lost the AEW TNT Championship this week on Dynamite. His tendency to take significant risks likely led to this happening. Early in the match, Guevara set up his opponent, Scorpio Sky, onto a table. He then launched himself off the top rope, rotated multiple times in mid-air, and came crashing through the table with a thud reverberated around the arena.
Guevara's real-life girlfriend, Tay Conti, came out to help tend to her injured boyfriend. However, he would end up returning to the match but was defeated and lost his title to Sky. While at ringside, Conti also got involved in an altercation with former UFC fighter Paige VanZant. During a post-match attack from American Top Team, PVZ made a point of signing her AEW contract on top of Conti, setting up a likely feud between the two.
Following the match, Conti and Guevara were peppered with harassment online.
Tay Conti Asks Brandi & Cody Rhodes When They Are Coming Back
Tay Conti took to Twitter following the segment and hit back at online trolls critical of her. According to her, they have numerous online "haters" they have to deal with. She jokingly messaged another famous wrestling couple that has had to deal with online hate, Brandi and Cody Rhodes.
Rhodes, who is currently a free agent after his AEW contract expired, responded to Conti as well.
Cody Rhodes Responds To Tay Conti
Rhodes offered up some sound advice to Conti on how she and Guevara could deal with online harassment.
"Mediocrity loves company, and when you’re underrated everybody is your friend Just do the work(like y’all do) wear the crown and smile It’s still the best sport, the best fans, and ultimately it’s all worth it," Rhodes responded on Twitter.
Brandi Rhodes also offered up some advice for Conti and Guevara.
Brandi Rhodes Responds To Tay Conti
Brandi Rhodes has made no secret of the online harassment she has to deal with. She was sympathetic to the young Conti, who seemed to be quite upset by the negative social media messages she's received.
“And if they hate then let ‘em hate and watch the money pile,” Brandi responded.
Rhodes offered up the following advice for Conti:
Guevara and Conti have received some online hate for the typical reasons many famous couples do. It's upsetting but an all too common experience for many celebrities.
Tay Conti Sends Message To Online Haters
Tay Conti did not have any time for when online haters brought up Guevara's previous relationship. Guevara had gotten engaged to his former partner last summer after proposing to her during an AEW event. The couple ended up splitting a few months later, however. When Guevara and Conti's relationship became public, people began sending hurtful messages to Conti that at one point caused her to leave Twitter. However, she wasn't having any more of it recently and sent the below Tweet to one person online.