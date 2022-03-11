AEW News: Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti Deal With Online Harassment Following Dynamite

AEW's Sammy Guevara lost the AEW TNT Championship this week on Dynamite. His tendency to take significant risks likely led to this happening. Early in the match, Guevara set up his opponent, Scorpio Sky, onto a table. He then launched himself off the top rope, rotated multiple times in mid-air, and came crashing through the table with a thud reverberated around the arena.

Guevara's real-life girlfriend, Tay Conti, came out to help tend to her injured boyfriend. However, he would end up returning to the match but was defeated and lost his title to Sky. While at ringside, Conti also got involved in an altercation with former UFC fighter Paige VanZant. During a post-match attack from American Top Team, PVZ made a point of signing her AEW contract on top of Conti, setting up a likely feud between the two.

Following the match, Conti and Guevara were peppered with harassment online. Scroll down to reveal how they handled it.