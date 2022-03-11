Bella Thorne Lounges Around In Lace Bra

Bella's fiery red hair fell in waves down her back, framing her lightly made-up face as she sat pretty in the boss' seat. The 25-year-old wore a two-piece black mini skirt and cropped blazer combo fully beaded with white pearls. She opened the blazer to flaunt her tight abs underneath a lacy black bra highlighted by a bold silver crucifix pendant on a chunky chain.

Not only was the mini skirt beaded with pearls all over, but it had black lace-up ropes revealing her silky smooth skin underneath. Bella topped off her look with the FW21 Versace platform pumps in black, and she added her touch by bedazzling the heels and platform with diamante stones. We've got to say, Bella couldn't look more perfect if she tried. She got the preppy-chic aesthetic down to a tee, and even Paris Hilton approved.