24-year-old actress Bella Thorne reminds ladies that they can be sexy and professional at the same time in her latest post. The Disney alum has come a long way from the tomboy on Shake it Up to owning her femininity and serving up boss chick vibes. She even has the perfect magazine for her photoshoot, and you wouldn't believe the publication Bella chose. Her comment session lightened up with positive comments from fans and friends.
Bella Thorne Lounges Around In Lace Bra
Bella Thorne In Bedazzled Versace Platform Pumps And Lace Bra
Bella's fiery red hair fell in waves down her back, framing her lightly made-up face as she sat pretty in the boss' seat. The 25-year-old wore a two-piece black mini skirt and cropped blazer combo fully beaded with white pearls. She opened the blazer to flaunt her tight abs underneath a lacy black bra highlighted by a bold silver crucifix pendant on a chunky chain.
Not only was the mini skirt beaded with pearls all over, but it had black lace-up ropes revealing her silky smooth skin underneath. Bella topped off her look with the FW21 Versace platform pumps in black, and she added her touch by bedazzling the heels and platform with diamante stones. We've got to say, Bella couldn't look more perfect if she tried. She got the preppy-chic aesthetic down to a tee, and even Paris Hilton approved.
Bella Reads Playboy Magazine
Bella held a Playboy Magazine in her hands showing off her perfectly manicured dark green painted fingernails and matching colored rings. "What??? like being business professional is hard?? 💄💗🎀," she captioned to which Paris Hilton replied, "Gorgeous." Other friends and fans in the comment section also left compliments with Soulja Boy dropping a lone shining star emoji, and others writing words like, "You're too hot for me," "this whole fit!" "Goes Hard baby," and many heart eyes and mind-blown emojis.
Workcation In Paris
As part of her boss lady moves, Bella visited Europe for a workcation showing off her ginger red hair as she walked the streets of Paris. Her hazel eyes shone brightly underneath her long lashes in this floral print blouse. Bella also spent some time on self-care in a Chanel robe and sunshades and showed a glimpse of CeCe Jones in white-on-white pants and top combo plus a black coat.
Measure Of Revenge
Fans no longer have to wait to see Bella on the screen as she returns this year. The 24-year-old would act as a troubled drug dealer in this psychological thriller, Measure of Revenge, hitting streaming services and limited theaters on the 18th of this month.