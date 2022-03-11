Demi Rose Takes Off Bikini In Tropical Shower

With a perfect banging body like hers, it's little wonder Demi Rose consistently tensions the internet with barely-there outfits. This time she treated her Instagram followers to a striptease showing off her side and back profile as she enjoyed a tropical noon shower outdoors. The 26-year-old, who's currently in Ibiza, flaunted her curves in a yellow floral string bikini, wearing only her thong in the first slide while taking off her top. Then in the next post, she ditches the thong and wears only her long wet hair with water dripping down her back.