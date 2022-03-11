Popular British Instagram model Demi Rose once again broke the internet with a wet shot of her hourglass figure. The 26-year-old often turns heads with her steamy and cheeky pictures, and this time isn't any different. With over 19 million followers and counting, she's one of the most popular UK internet models, and she intends to keep it that way.
Demi Rose Takes Off Bikini In Tropical Shower
Demi Takes A Tropical Shower Outdoors
With a perfect banging body like hers, it's little wonder Demi Rose consistently tensions the internet with barely-there outfits. This time she treated her Instagram followers to a striptease showing off her side and back profile as she enjoyed a tropical noon shower outdoors. The 26-year-old, who's currently in Ibiza, flaunted her curves in a yellow floral string bikini, wearing only her thong in the first slide while taking off her top. Then in the next post, she ditches the thong and wears only her long wet hair with water dripping down her back.
Demi Takes In The Sunset In A Sheer Dress
Still, on her vacation, Demi posed with the sunset in her background wearing a black mesh sheer dress. The two-in-one outfit consisted of a halter neck bra and short sleeves connected at the center with a wide cut out. The see-through maxi dress hugged her curves while displaying her chunky thighs and bum from a thigh-high center slit at the back. She let her blonde hair fall in bouncy curls to her back as she enjoyed the sunset.
Demi Is Ethereal In Ibiza
Demi clearly has a thing for sheer black dresses, and we can't complain since it complements her creamy skin perfectly. The model looked ethereal like a Goddess wearing this see-through slip maxi dress without underwear, leaving nothing to the imagination. Her strawberry blonde hair falls to her waist as her hair chain caresses her forehead. Demi closed her eyes to take in the surroundings and immerse herself in the energy of the red mountain in the background.
Literal Bareback Horse Riding
The model advises fans to ride the white Pony if they ever take an interest while showing off her side profile bum on a white horse. She channeled her inner cowgirl wearing a fancy tan and white boots and hat, a blue and white print jacket, and a skimpy black fringe top with nothing else underneath. Her blonde hair shines golden under the bright sunlight in Ibiza, Spain.