Halle Berry, 55, took to Instagram to celebrate her boyfriend Van Hunt as he turned 52. She took a leaf from Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's playbook by posting a picture of herself instead of Van as is expected traditionally. The pictures are actually throwbacks from Sept. 2020, but it's never too old or outdated as long as it's something from Halle, so she gets a pass. You'd never tell it's an old picture anyway because the actress looks as good if not better.