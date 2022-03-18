Elizabeth Hurley went eye-popping in a revealing and open-chested dress to say "that's life" on Instagram in July 2021. The 56-year-old bikini bombshell and ex to Hugh Grant was all dolled up for a pandemic showoff from her U.K. mansion last summer, and the photo hasn't been forgotten. Dressed to impress in an evening look, the actress and model showcased her famous curves as she slightly moaned about being in lockdown her post was shouting out the "last time" she got dressed up.
Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Braless Dress
The Latest
Looking Like A Queen
Scroll for the photo. The Elizabeth Hurley Beach founder, decidedly out of her best-selling bikinis, posed selfie game strong and with a decorative and regal crown on her head. The British beauty modeled one revealing and braless dress in dark silver - feathery fabrics snaking their way up to the model's torso left a bare-chest finish up top, although the cleavage flash did stay safe.
Shouting out Welsh fashion designer Julian MacDonald, the Versace lover gave the nod to her U.K. roots, also wearing sparkly earrings and wrist jewelry, plus her dark locks worn down her shoulders.
See More Photos Below
"The last time I wore a party dress- February 2020- #thatslife #india #happydays 🤷🏻♀️," Liz captioned the post, one gaining a like from model Irina Shayk. Not long after, Hurley was back to the day job, though, leaning forward in a tiny string bikini from her 2005-founded range as she announced a new drop. The excited caption read:
"Finally!! My favorite bikini in black has arrived. The slinky Ebony Bikini is waiting for you at ElizabethHurley.com @elizabethhurleybeach."
Versace & Fendi In One Go
Liz was part of the array of honored celeb guests at the Fendace Fashion Show in 2021 - luxury brands Fendi and Versace joined forces for runway gains. Posing with son Damian, Liz stunned in her skintight Versace dress, writing:
V"What an evening. A joy to be in Milan for a magical night with @versace @fendi. So many old friends and lots of new ones. I had a blast. Thank you @donatella_versace and @mrkimjones 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻." The post caught a like from Bravo face Lisa Rinna, with multiple fans asking Hurley how she maintains her youthful looks. "Elizabeth what is your secret? You look so young!" one user said. Another told the Austin Powers star: "You look like your in your 20s lol."
Liz celebrated her 56th birthday by rolling around the grass in Daisy Dukes.