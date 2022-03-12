Tina Fey And Amy Poehler Are Friendship Goals 

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are among Hollywood's finest actresses and comedians. However, the pair are more than just a fantastic comedy team. They have maintained a strong friendship throughout their careers while frequently working on hilarious projects. 

The best friends exemplify a family keeping together and supporting each other as they face hurdles in their careers and raise their children.

Please continue reading to have a breakdown of the wonderful relationship of Tina and Amy, and all the laughter they've generated.

How They First Met

In 1993, Tina was enrolled in a Chicago ImprovOlympic Theater class. That was when she met Amy for the first time. During their drama lesson, the pair must have observed how humorous they were and became instantly aware that they had something special.

Any Movies Together?

Martin and Orloff is a short independent movie released in March 2002. It was co-written by two of Amy's UCB comrades, Matt Walsh and Ian Roberts, as well as Ian's wife, Katie Roberts. The movie was Tina and Amy's first movie together.

Two years later, they made it to the big leagues with the hit comedy Mean Girls. Both actors played supporting roles in the film, which Fey also scripted.

They starred together in Baby Mama in 2008. In 2013's Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, they portrayed false newscasters before sharing the lead in the 2015 movie Sisters. In 2019, Tina also appeared in Amy's directorial debut, Wine Country, on Netflix. The BFFs have also co-hosted many shows, including the Golden Globes.

Besides co-hosting multiple shows and filming together, Tina and Amy have won fame and adoration for their ability to turn up at events together. Whenever they do, they leave heads turning with their impressive outfits and style.

Future Mothers-In-Law

Both Hollywood besties had children around the same time, so they could support each other as they transitioned into parenthood. 

Not only did the celebs turn mothers almost at the same time, but they are jokingly planning to have their children marry each other in the future. They have even decided what they will wear to their children's weddings in the future.

They Are The Most Supportive Besties 

Above all, the Hollywood star comedians will always be BFFs who back each other up no matter what.

In the 2013 SAG where Tina topped Amy, Amy gave her a standing ovation, while Tina said she shared the award with her sweet friend. 

The bond between the celebrity besties is real friendship goals. 

