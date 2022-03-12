Tina Fey And Amy Poehler Are Friendship Goals 

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are among Hollywood's finest actresses and comedians. However, the pair are more than just a fantastic comedy team. They have maintained a strong friendship throughout their careers while frequently working on hilarious projects.

The best friends exemplify a family keeping together and supporting each other as they face hurdles in their careers and raise their children.

Please continue reading to have a breakdown of the wonderful relationship of Tina and Amy, and all the laughter they've generated.