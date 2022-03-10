Watch Donald Trump's Bizarre Tangent On Windmills

Shutterstock | 4083826

News & Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

The whole world is paying attention to Ukraine, which is being invaded and ravaged by Russian forces, so it's no surprise former President Donald Trump was asked to comment on the war in his latest interview.

But Trump's response shocked the public since he didn't even address the question properly. Instead, he went on a bizarre tangent about windmills.

The Latest

Kathy Wakile Talks Teresa Giudice Feud And What She Misses Most From 'RHONJ'

Joe Biden Blames Putin For Price Increases

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Impressive Real Estate Portfolio

NBA Rumors: Proposed Four-Team Deal Sends Russell Westbrook To OKC & Buddy Hield & Malcolm Brogdon To Lakers

NBA News: Kendrick Perkins Claims Russell Westbrook Isn't Mentally There With The Lakers

Read More Below

During an appearance on the Full Spend podcast Wednesday, Trump was asked by one of the hosts to comment on Russia's invasion of Ukraine and make a prediction as to how the war could end

"What do you see happening next then? 'Cause it seems like the tensions are high. How does this all end? Is this going to be like a long-term thing? How do you see it unfolding?" the host asked, as reported by CNN.

Celebrities

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

By Caitlin Albers

Trump's Bizarre Answer

Shutterstock | 4083826

In response to the question, Trump started ranting about renewable energy and, notably, windmills.

"Well, and I said this a long time ago, if this happens, we are playing right into their hands." the former president began.

"Green energy. The windmills. They don't work. They're too expensive. They kill all the birds. They ruin your landscapes. And yet the environmentalists love the windmills. And I've been preaching this for years. The windmills. And I had them way down. But the windmills are the most expensive energy you can have. And they don't work. And by the way, they last a period of 10 years and by the time they start rusting and rotting all over the place, nobody ever takes them down. They just go on to the next piece of prairie or land and destroy that."

Skier Eileen Gu Talks About The Importance Of Representation

Republicans Blame Joe Biden For Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Watch The Video Below

Video clips of Trump ranting about windmills went viral on social media sites, including Twitter, with many noting that this was not the first time for the former president to express his opposition to green energy.

In fact, Trump -- who is a climate change denier -- has spread misinformation and conspiracy theories about windmills, and green energy in general, on numerous occasions.

Trump Really Dislikes Windmills

Shutterstock | 226528661

According to Rolling Stone, Trump's apparent obsession with windmills began in 2015, when the United Kingdom Supreme Court ruled that his Trump Organization couldn’t block the construction of a wind farm near one of his golf courses in Scotland.

Over the years, Trump has made a number of strange claims about windmills. In 2019, for example, he absurdly suggested that the noise windmills make can cause cancer.

Read Next

Must Read

Vanessa Hudgens Hypnotizes In High-Slit Versace At SAG Awards

Jennifer Aniston Introduces Adorable New Puppy To The World On Instagram

Stephanie Gilmore Roxy Ad Creates Controversy [Video]

Penelope Cruz And Salma Hayek Remain BFFs After Two Decades

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Flashes Unshaved Armpits And Hairy Legs On Red Carpet, Just Like Her Mom

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.