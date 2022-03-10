Watch Donald Trump's Bizarre Tangent On Windmills

In response to the question, Trump started ranting about renewable energy and, notably, windmills.
"Well, and I said this a long time ago, if this happens, we are playing right into their hands." the former president began.
"Green energy. The windmills. They don't work. They're too expensive. They kill all the birds. They ruin your landscapes. And yet the environmentalists love the windmills. And I've been preaching this for years. The windmills. And I had them way down. But the windmills are the most expensive energy you can have. And they don't work. And by the way, they last a period of 10 years and by the time they start rusting and rotting all over the place, nobody ever takes them down. They just go on to the next piece of prairie or land and destroy that."