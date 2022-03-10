NBA News: James Worthy Says The Lakers Know They Can't Win

James also took the blame for the loss after missing several shots and passing on a layup that could've won them the game:
“I missed a lot of shots that I know I’m capable of making and I’ve made throughout the course of the season," James said. "So obviously a lot of threes were either short or to the right. They all felt good though, I didn’t feel like I took any bad ones, or any bad shots tonight. Just weren’t falling... Not as efficient as I have been and I don’t like that. That’s one thing about my game I take pride in. I’ll be better on Friday.”
James has been outstanding for most of the season but there's only so much he can do at this point in his career.