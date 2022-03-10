CrossFit Athlete Annie Thorisdottir In Swimsuit Braves Cold Plunge

Annie Thorisdottir works hard to maintain her podium-worthy figure, training two-to-three times a day for six days a week. One day she reserves for active recovery, with the CrossFit star telling Women's Health that she uses that time for "an easy swim or an easy warm-up and dynamic stretching to help my body recover." Another option for her day off is a good old-fashioned cold plunge, which has the recovery benefits of lowering inflammation, reducing muscle soreness, and boosting performance.

The Icelandic athlete is a big fan of cold plunges and often posts about the procedure on Instagram. And, since one picture is worth a thousand words, she backs up her claims with hard evidence -- the swimsuit-in-the-snow kind.

Take a look below!