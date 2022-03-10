CrossFit Athlete Annie Thorisdottir In Swimsuit Braves Cold Plunge

Getty | Dario Cantatore

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Annie Thorisdottir works hard to maintain her podium-worthy figure, training two-to-three times a day for six days a week. One day she reserves for active recovery, with the CrossFit star telling Women's Health that she uses that time for "an easy swim or an easy warm-up and dynamic stretching to help my body recover." Another option for her day off is a good old-fashioned cold plunge, which has the recovery benefits of lowering inflammation, reducing muscle soreness, and boosting performance.

The Icelandic athlete is a big fan of cold plunges and often posts about the procedure on Instagram. And, since one picture is worth a thousand words, she backs up her claims with hard evidence -- the swimsuit-in-the-snow kind.

Take a look below!

The Latest

Kathy Wakile Talks Teresa Giudice Feud And What She Misses Most From 'RHONJ'

Joe Biden Blames Putin For Price Increases

Thylane Blondeau Pantless In Socks For Miu Miu

Adriana Lima Open-Chested In Roberto Cavalli

Paris Hilton Folds Leg In Bikini

Brazing The Cold In A Swimsuit

Posting from Öndverðarnes in early December -- that's right, the westernmost point of the Snæfellsnes peninsula in West-Iceland that travel guides say is "not recommended in winter" -- the 31-year-old CrossFit veteran braved the freezing cold and wind in a swimsuit with an open-back, no less. Looking stylish in TYR Sport, Thorisdottir seemed completely at ease amid the wintry scenery, shooting a warm smile at the camera while standing next to a barrel sauna.

With a hand on her hip and the other one atop her head as if to keep the biting wind at bay, she showed off her strong biceps and quads in the high-cut one-piece that also had a scooped neckline and spaghetti shoulder straps. A dark color somewhere between navy-blue and black, it sported the brand's logo printed across the front in white.

Pairing it with tasteful jewelry that included understated earrings and an elegant pendant necklace, Thorisdottir looked radiant with windswept hair, making the snowy scene appear inviting. In her caption, the CrossFit Games gold medalist explained that she was there to "recharge."

Entertainment

Eileen Gu Shows Offers Rear View In Bikini

By chisom

TYR Sport Partner

She also detailed what a typical Sunday looks like for her: "I make it a priority to spend time with family and make some time to tend to my body and mind."

Proving that she doesn't take a break from getting her sweat on not even on her day off, the athlete continued: "I try to find time to do 20min of zone 2 work, 20-30min of mobility and 20min of sauna - and ending with a cold plunge before Freyja [her daughter] wakes up."

Thorisdottir shouted out TYR Sport in the post, with the 31-year-old recently becoming a label partner. Breaking the news in early January, the brand honored Thorisdottir as "the first woman to win the CrossFit Games twice," commending her impressive career that included becoming "the Fittest Woman on Earth in back-to-back years" in 2011 and 2012, as well as "becoming the first woman to get back on the podium after giving birth with her 3rd place finish" in 2021.

The mother-of-one welcomed her daughter Freyja in 2020.

Read Next

Must Read

Elizabeth Hurley Raises Temperatures In Sheer Versace Dress

Jennifer Aniston Plays Pool In Braless Dress

Anna Kendrick 'Way Too Fancy' In Sheer Dress

Chloe Kim In Bikini Shows Gratitude

Alexandra Daddario In Braless Dress Looks Red-Hot

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.