CrossFit Athlete Danielle Brandon Impresses In Bikini Handstand

When she's not crushing it at the gym, Danielle Brandon takes her workouts to the park. Wowing fans with a handstand video, the CrossFit athlete ditched her usual fitness attire for a certainly less restrictive bikini, showing off her skills on a park bench and proving she doesn't need any gear to get toned up.

Watch it below!

Bikini Workout

Her ripped figure was on full display in the video as Brandon hopped onto a wooden bench, dropping down on her hands and lifting up her feet. Perfectly balancing her muscular legs while doing the splits mid-air, she made the handstand look like nothing, all the while showcasing her chiseled quads, hamstrings, and biceps in the skimpy swimsuit.

The 26-year-old was beach-ready in a mismatched bikini comprised of a plunging patterned top and a yellow thong. Flaunting everything from her deep cleavage to her sculpted tummy and strong thighs, the revealing two-piece left little to the imagination while also showing off her perfect bronze.

Brandon appeared to be on vacation, with a verdant backdrop of palm trees and coquettish villas suggesting someplace exotic. Giving off carefree vibes with a casual low bun, she also wore wireless earbuds to accompany her workout with her favorite soundtracks.

Shared on her Instagram page, the clip scored over 55,800 views, with followers flocking to the comments to compliment her swimsuit and bronzed look. "Practicing some handstands w/ @esc_sounds," she wrote in the caption.

Longtime fans of the CrossFit star know that she rarely ever does her fitness training without her ESC Sounds earbuds. Partnering with the brand in 2019 after ranking 10th at the CrossFit Games that year, she's often seen wearing her favorite earbuds either for workouts or chilling at home listening to podcasts.

Staying In Shape

With good music as her constant gym companion, Brandon gives it all during training, often sharing her workouts with her 395,000 Instagram followers. As it turns out, she has a penchant for handstands, with the three-time CrossFit Games athlete confessing that she's, essentially, "just livin on my hands" while performing a handstand before training with kettlebells.

Showing off her insane abs in another upside-down pose, she balanced her ripped body on one hand, wowing followers with her peak physical condition.

Her healthy diet also plays a huge part in maintaining her steel abs and super-fit figure, with the athlete making sure she eats right and gets all the macros to help build up her muscles. Explaining the importance of whole meals, specifically, "always having a protein, carbohydrate and/or a fat," Brandon underlined that "a good balance" helps the body effectively break down our food and "use proteins and carbohydrates the way we want it to."

