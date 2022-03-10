'Secrets Of Playboy' Release Date, Cast And Plot - Everything We Know

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Secrets Of Playboy is a mini docu-series, an offshoot of an old series, Girls Next Door, also known as The Girls in the Playboy Mansion

The new documentary series reveals that life in the Playboy Mansion was not always sweet and light for the teenage stars of The Girls Next Door.

This series is for those who enjoy discovering hidden truths and myths.

All About 'Secrets Of Playboy'

The ten-part A&E docu-series was directed by Alexandra Dean and Arlene Nelson and produced by Amira Lewally.  Aaron Saidman is the supervising producer, while Alexandra Orton is the executive producer. Others are co-executive producer Geraldine Puche, associate producer, Paige Ferrari, and others. 

When Is The Release Date Of 'Secrets Of Playboy'? 

The series first premiered on January 24, 2022, with two episodes titled The Playboy Legacy and The Girl Next Door. Episode 3, titled The Bunnies & the Cleanup Crew, was released on January 31, 2022. More episodes have been added between January 31 and February. 

Two more episodes of A&E's documentary series Secrets of Playboy, which will delve deeper into Hugh Hefner and his legacy through interviews with women who have never come out before, are set to be released on March 21, 2022, in the United States. 

Viewers can stream the series on A&4 Website or A&E Utility on request. Other options to stream include an active subscription on Hulu+LiveTV, Sling TV (Blue), Philo, or DIRECTV stream.

Netflix subscribers will not be able to stream the series as it is not available on the platform. 

Meanwhile, the official trailer of the series is available on YouTube.

Who Is In The Cast Of 'Secrets Of Playboy'? 

The series features a few top stars, including Holly Madison, Sondra Theodore, Bridget Marquardt, Cristy Thom, Rebekka Armstrong, Anuschka Van Lent, Johnny Keatth, and Rachel Deutsch.

What Is 'Secrets Of Playboy' About? 

Secrets of Playboy is a documentary series that analyzes the hidden facts behind the Playboy empire's myth and philosophy from a contemporary perspective. Hugh Hefner's multifaceted world is explored in this series, as are the far-reaching consequences for our culture's perceptions of power and sexuality.

The series combines historical footage with one-of-a-kind interviews with Playboy insiders from all corners of the globe, many of whom are telling their stories for the first time, unraveling the brand's glittering mythology built over decades. 

Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy Records, has long portrayed himself as the perfect ladies' man, living a life that many men want. Still, the new bombshell documentary reveals his dark side and life within the Playboy mansion. 

Hugh's ex-girlfriends, Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Sondra Theodore, are featured in the documentary, including archive footage and excerpts from conversations.

