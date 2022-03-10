The series first premiered on January 24, 2022, with two episodes titled The Playboy Legacy and The Girl Next Door. Episode 3, titled The Bunnies & the Cleanup Crew, was released on January 31, 2022. More episodes have been added between January 31 and February.

Two more episodes of A&E's documentary series Secrets of Playboy, which will delve deeper into Hugh Hefner and his legacy through interviews with women who have never come out before, are set to be released on March 21, 2022, in the United States.

Viewers can stream the series on A&4 Website or A&E Utility on request. Other options to stream include an active subscription on Hulu+LiveTV, Sling TV (Blue), Philo, or DIRECTV stream.

Netflix subscribers will not be able to stream the series as it is not available on the platform.