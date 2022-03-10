NBA Rumors: Knicks Emerging As Top Favorite Trade Destination For Zion Williamson

The proposed blockbuster deal would be worth exploring for the Knicks as it would allow them to reunite Williamson with two of his former Duke Blue Devils teammates, Barrett and Cam Reddish, in New York. Trading for Williamson indeed comes with a risk since he's still recovering from an injury. However, when he's 100 percent healthy, Williamson could provide a huge impact for the Knicks in the 2022-23 NBA season.

His potential arrival in New York is expected to boost the Knicks' performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option next to Barrett, a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, and defender. Last season, he averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 61.1 percent from the field.