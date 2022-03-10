NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire Jalen Brunson For Kemba Walker Via Sign-And-Trade Deal

In the past months, the Knicks have already been linked to several point guards who are expected to be available on the market in the 2022 NBA offseason. One of the players that the Knicks could target in 2022 NBA free agency is veteran point guard Jalen Brunson of the Dallas Mavericks. Though they failed to acquire him before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, an NBA source who spoke to Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network said that the Mavericks' interest in Brunson is "not expected to vanish."

“Like Dallas, the Knicks have Brunson high on their free agency list and the Knicks will be looking to make him their focal point in their backcourt if possible," the source said.