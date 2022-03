No one achieves anything profound without giving it attention. The beautiful TV host knows this and prioritizes her health and fitness. Kelly pays as much attention to her health as she does to her career.

Unlike other fitness enthusiasts who are either afraid of carbs or simply avoid them, Kelly has learned how to handle carbs. It's no secret that the Hollywood actress loves carbs and is not afraid to consume them. She revealed that she could never take the keto diet, even if her husband Mark Consuelos does, because she trusts herself to work it out.