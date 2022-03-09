It's been years since Olympic gold medal snowboarder Chloe Kim went on a road trip, and it appears she's aching for another. The 21-year-old who recently returned from Beijing after participating in the Winter Olympics isn't quite ready to settle down. After granting press tours following her second gold medal win and visiting L.A. for the Revolve Social Club event, she's ready to keep the momentum going, only this time she wants to hit the road.
Chloe Kim In Bikini Shows Gratitude
Two years ago, Chloe showed off her toned physique on a trip to Venice despite nursing a sprained ankle. If you don't check the date stamp, you could mistake the picture for a recent shot considering she looks the same. Chloe's flat abs and toned thighs stand out in the powder blue two-piece bikini regardless of its grainy resolution.
The knotty bra and high-rise underwear fit snuggly underneath her multi-patterned and multi-toned denim jacket. Years later, the 21-year-old snowboarder is the proud recipient of two Olympic Gold Medals.
Revolve Social Club Is Back
Chloe isn't all work and no play as she joined the fashionistas to celebrate the Fashion months. The Gold-winning snowboarder turned up in an outfit that speaks to her personality - a 3/4 plaid jumpsuit and high-top white boots. She styled her natural blond hair in a center part down her face in curls. Chloe has come a long way from that shy teenage first-time gold medalist who hated going out.
Chloe took time to pose for some pictures captured by Amber Asaly who's photographed Paris Hilton, and she looked comfortable.
Road Tripping Through 2022?
Chloe's jumpsuit streak isn't over neither is her travel interest. She revealed via Instagram that she'd love to go on a road trip this, and with the Winter Olympics over, we couldn't think of a better time. The 21-year-old looks about ready to hit the road in her pink and white Nikes, short-sleeved white jumpsuit, and gold link chain belt.
If she goes on her road trip, we can guarantee one activity she wouldn't miss - beach time! Chloe loves visiting the beach in her leisure, as she's mentioned so many times.
Chloe Celebrate International Women's Day
Chloe celebrated International Women's Day yesterday, Mar. 8, along with millions of women across the world. She thanked her sponsor Roxy for its contribution to the welfare of female athletes, including her, and for letting them own their narratives.
"Thank you, ROXY, for celebrating and supporting women in sport and encouraging me to be my own person and carve my own path. That’s pretty CUTE."