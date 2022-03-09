'RHONY' Alum Bethenny Frankel Reveals What Inspired Her To Intervene In Ukraine

Bethenny Frankel appeared on Tamron Hall to discuss her ongoing efforts to offer aid and support to Ukraine as they continue to face ongoing attacks from Russia.

While discussing the actions she's taken, with the help of her team and partnership with Global Empowerment Mission, the Real Housewives of New York City alum opened up about why she felt so inspired to intervene.

“This is so personal watching these images," Frankel admitted. "You got to understand that with mothers, we're talking about women, strong women. Think about when you're with your child and they don't want to go, they're tired. Women are freezing. It's freezing cold. Where is your child eating, bathing, urinating, like the things that we just take for granted every day."