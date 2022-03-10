Even when she enjoys a lazy day indoors, Stassie Karanikolaou always has her A-game on standby. In one of her recent social media updates, the media star probed this as she posted sizzling images of herself lounging indoors. Stassie preferred to be a homebody this time, but her lovely soft glam was nothing close to casual. The star rocked a trendy bikini as she posed up a storm for the gram. Check out her glam choice below.
Stassie Karanikolaou In Bikini Flaunts Her Curves
The Instagram model enjoyed her leisure day indoors as she posed for a mirror selfie that displayed a section of her minimalist-inspired but elegant bedroom. Stassie’s bedroom also served as a backdrop, with its all-white upholstery splayed across every part. While the walls and rugs matched in white, Stassie’s sofas bore earthier colors. The soft-looking beddings were also white, down to the bedside lamp on the far-end. The only pop of color was Stassie’s tantalizing glam which came in the form of bikini.
Curves For Days
The fashion lover’s pink swimsuit included a bikini top styled like an athleisure bra, while the bottoms left her graceful limbs on display. Her splendid bikini bore Fendi monograms printed all around. Stassie knelt with her legs apart while lowering her waist a little to accentuate her hips.
She let her hair fall down her shoulders while a cute tattoo from her raised wrist peeped in one corner. The 24-year-old had no makeup on as she flaunted her spotless skin. Fans could not help but gush over her in droves, and she also caught the attention of fashion icons like Kim and Khloe Kardashian, who put up purple emojis. Kim also commented with her SKIMS brand, showing that Stassie rocked a look from the FENDI x SKIMS capsule collection.
Boat Life Glam
Back in January, Stassie, who is Kylie Jenner’s best buddy, treated fans to some enthralling looks from her boat cruise. The fashionista posted many snapshots that showed her brandishing her stunning figure in several bikini moments. In one of the photos, the star was at sea getting her fill of the beautiful open ocean. She basked in the beauty of it all in a knotted bikini top and matching bottoms while sporting a waist bead. Stassie’s curvy figure was on full display as she stylishly arched her back to draw attention to the curve of her hips.
Sunset Muse
More of the fashion influencer’s pictures showed as the evening sun bounced off her tanned skin. She let her golden-brown hair down with the breeze flowing through it. Stassie’s image looked like it came straight out of Baywatch while she took shots of vodka. The last slide perfectly conveyed the message that the young adult was living her best life.