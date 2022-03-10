Stassie Karanikolaou In Bikini Flaunts Her Curves

The fashion lover’s pink swimsuit included a bikini top styled like an athleisure bra, while the bottoms left her graceful limbs on display. Her splendid bikini bore Fendi monograms printed all around. Stassie knelt with her legs apart while lowering her waist a little to accentuate her hips.

She let her hair fall down her shoulders while a cute tattoo from her raised wrist peeped in one corner. The 24-year-old had no makeup on as she flaunted her spotless skin. Fans could not help but gush over her in droves, and she also caught the attention of fashion icons like Kim and Khloe Kardashian, who put up purple emojis. Kim also commented with her SKIMS brand, showing that Stassie rocked a look from the FENDI x SKIMS capsule collection.