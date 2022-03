The Brooklyn Nets had the chance to build something special. They put together three of the most offensively-gifted players in NBA history in Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving; yet they couldn't make the most of it.

Injuries, off-court controversies, and a desire to win now broke up the Big 3 before they even got a chance to play a full season together. Now, it'll be just another huge 'What If.'