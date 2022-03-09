Becky Lynch Suffers Fractured Larynx In WWE House Show Match

Although such an injury can be potentially quite serious, Lynch is not expected to miss much time. She will not have to miss WrestleMania 38 next month where she is scheduled to defend her title against Bianca Belair in a singles match.

The word going around is that Lynch is expected to miss about two weeks. While she'll miss some of the build-up to WrestleMania, she will not miss the show itself.

Lynch posted a video message to Belair on social media following her release from the hospital. Scroll down to reveal what she said.