Elizabeth Hurley Raises Temperatures In Sheer Versace Dress

Getty | Pacific Press

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Nobody does Versace like Elizabeth Hurley. Ever since skyrocketing to world fame with her iconic safety-pin dress in 1994, the British actress has been regularly fronting the Italian luxury fashion house on the red carpet and on social media, with one particular Instagram share proving she can look classy and sophisticated even when she's not wearing much.

Snapped in sunny "Blighty" in the dead of summer, the 56-year-old raised temperatures in a sheer yellow dress, with one fan quipping, "you make me wanna move to England."

Check it out below!

Ageless Beauty

Shutterstock | 673594

Posing up a storm in her backyard, Hurley defied her age in a daring, fully see-through sundress, letting it all hang out in the strappy number that fell down to the floor. Despite the glossy satin inserts strategically placed to cover her modesty, it was still plain to see that she wasn't wearing anything under the gauzy frock that hugged her bust and hips closely, flaring into an ample skirt.

Standing on a grassy lawn, The Royals star was photographed from multiple angles, with a close-up flaunting her toned abs that were completely visible through the sheer dress. A profile shot revealed it was incredibly deep cut on the side, with a low-hanging neckline further spotlighting her chest.

Scroll to see the photos!

Rocking Her Versace

Getty | Mondadori Portfolio

Hurley, who also wore yellow at the Versace and Fendi joint collection launch for Milan Fashion Week, uploaded five photos of the look, which she finished off with playful, loose waves and a pendant necklace drawing even more attention to her cleavage. Snapped predominantly against a verdant backdrop, she also included a sultry picture of herself leaning against a door frame.

Earning some well-deserved viral attention, the Beddazled star got lavished with praise by Donatella Versace herself. "WOW! Gorgeous, vintage Versace. You look beautiful," said the fashion designer.

Mourning Past Love

Shutterstock | 842245

Hurley's most recent Instagram share was of a different tone, with the movie star mourning the passing of her former fiance, Australian cricket star Shane Warne. The 52-year-old is believed to have died of a heart attack on March 4 while on holiday in Thailand, reports The Guardian, "with officers categorically ruling out drugs or foul play" in relation to his sudden death.

In a loving tribute to her former lover, a heartbroken Hurley wrote: "I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever."

"RIP my beloved Lionheart," she said, sharing a carousel of photos from their time together.

The ex-couple met the races in July 2010 and got engaged on a yacht three years later, eventually splitting in December 2013.

New Movie Projects

Shutterstock | 166234130

The glamorous movie star is currently in Saint Kitts and Nevis filming Christmas in the Caribbean, in which she stars alongside Nathalie Cox and Caroline Quentin. Hurley and Cox previously teamed up for the 2021-released holiday flick, Father Christmas Is Back, also starring Monty Python's John Cleese and X-Men's Kelsey Grammer.

Hurley is set to star in two other movies. She's wrapped up shooting a Pamela Fryman comedy titled Welcome to Georgia and is in post-production with the Anthony Waller-helmed fantasy horror, The Piper, wherein she plays her namesake.

