CrossFit Athlete Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir Celebrates International Women's Day In Swimsuit

Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir stripped down to her swimsuit to celebrate International Women's Day on Instagram. Welcoming the global holiday with a relaxing dip in a mountain spring, the Reykjavik native, who is one of Iceland's most decorated CrossFit athletes having won the CrossFit Games two times in a row in 2015 and 2016, penned a lengthy message of appreciation for the "many incredible women who lift me up" and called on fans to embrace their inner power.

"There is something so powerful about fearlessly being YOU," she began, uploading a photo wherein she was fiercely gazing ahead amid a tranquil backdrop of snow-capped mountains and turquoise water.

