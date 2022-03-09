TV star Georgia Steel's recent style update on Instagram was a sensational beachside look from her fashion look book. The Love Island star set pulses racing on her timeline as she displayed her hourglass figure while looking absolutely stunning. Steel showed off her curves in a stylish bikini which gave major beach look inspiration. Check out her elegant afternoon look.
Georgia Steel Arches Back In Bikini
Steel Is Body Goals
The Celebs on the Ranch star effortlessly captivated fans' attention as she basked outdoors while choosing to pose in a shaded area. Steel posed lazily with her back up against a stone wall. Far behind her was a little shrubbery of trees adding aesthetics to her already sizzling vision.
The TV personality donned a pink two-piece bikini with beady details below the boob area. The colorful bead patterns were made into strings that ran across Steel's tiny waistline, further accentuating her shapely figure. In addition, the media personality's olive skin looked flawless as she rocked her hair in bangs.
Hot Looks From The Archives
In her caption, the 23-year-old let fans know her photos were from her archives, but they looked nothing short of evergreen. Steel shared two more pictures, and in the next slide, she showed her buns while giving fans a view of the back of her stylish swimwear.
The Celebrity Coach Trip star rocked some jewelry, keeping it down to a gold wristwatch and a bracelet on the other wrist. Steel completed her look with sultry nude makeup. Fans couldn't help but be smitten by the fashionista's glam. Many took to the comment section, including some of her Love Island co-stars, who showed their approval with fire and red heart emojis.
Turning Up The Heat In Mexico
Back in January, Steel chronicled her five-day glam while on vacation in Mexico, and according to Inquisitr, the TV Star left no stones unturned. For her first day, Steel stepped into the pool, rocking a black two-piece bathing suit with cut-out rings on the bikini top and bottoms. Droplets of water dripped down her body, adding a sensual effect while the young adult expertly posed to flaunt her curves.
Another all-black look was upon the ram, where she donned a swimsuit with a bandeau. Here, the photo was taken from a vantage point, and Steel turned her back to the camera, presenting her perfect derriere.
Some Dubai Goodness
According to DailyMail, the month of February also had her chronicling her fun trip to Dubai. Steel showed herself living her best life while brandishing her sex appeal. In the snapshots posted, the Celebs Go Dating star lounge on the beach rocking a green bikini that had strings holding the top together. She sat in the white sands with her as the wind left her hair tousled and framing her face. Steel's sexy hour also had her backside turned to the camera, suggestively asking fans to give her a kiss.