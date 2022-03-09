Beal may remain committed to the Wizards but if they suffer another huge disappointment, most people are expecting him to follow in the footsteps of other superstars and start finding his way out of Washington next summer. In a recent appearance on the Rogue Bogues podcast this week, former NBA player Andrew Bogut shared an interesting rumor about Beal.

According to Bogut, Beal is eyeing to form the Philadelphia 76ers' "Big Three" with James Harden and Joel Embiid in the 2022 NBA offseason.

"I've heard a pretty big rumor, bro, from some people that are pretty close to situations in the NBA," Bogut said, as quoted by NBC Sports. "The Big Three to Philly, Brad Beal is trying to get to Philadelphia in the offseason to team up with Harden and [Joel] Embiid."