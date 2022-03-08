NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Swap Tobias Harris For Kevin Love

Getty | Mitchell Leff

Sports
JB Baruelo

Philadelphia 76ers power forward Tobias Harris is one of the veteran players who are expected to be traded in the 2022 NBA offseason. Harris is currently focused on helping the Sixers fully dominate the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title but since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, rumors have been swirling around his future in Philadelphia.

After they acquired James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, Brian Windhorst of ESPN revealed that there have been some questions regarding how Harris fits into the Sixers' long-term plans.

The Latest

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Buys New Mansion For $7.45M

Tara Lipinksi Gets Candid About Endometriosis Struggles

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Wants To Form Sixers' 'Big Three' With Joel Embiid & James Harden, Says Andrew Bogut

Hillary Clinton Reveals If She'll Run In 2024

Donald Trump Weighs In On Ukraine War, Slams Biden

Tobias Harris To Cleveland Cavaliers

Getty | Mark Brown

Though the Sixers still have plenty of time to decide whether they should keep him or not, Windhorst said that some rival executives are "already speculating" about potential offers for Harris in the 2022 NBA offseason. One of the teams that could express interest in acquiring Harris from the Sixers next summer is the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network, the Cavaliers could explore sending a trade package centered on veteran power forward Kevin Love to the Sixers in exchange for Harris.

Sports

NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Send Draymond Green, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga & Jordan Poole To Lakers For LeBron James

By JB Baruelo

Why The Cavaliers Would Make The Trade

Getty | Mitchell Leff

Siegel believes that the proposed trade deal with the Sixers would be worth exploring for the Cavaliers. It would allow them to swap their 33-year-old superstar for a younger veteran wingman who would complement their young core of Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

"This move would require the Cavaliers to bring in a larger contract than that of Love’s, something they will most definitely not look to do, but Harris could be a solid core scoring option for them next to Darius Garland and Caris LeVert, especially if they do not re-sign Collin Sexton in free agency," Siegel wrote. "For his career, Tobias Harris has averaged 16.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and has shot 36.6% from three-point range, making him a key offensive weapon for the Cavs to entertain the idea of adding on the wing."

WWE Carmella In Bikini Says "Xpensive"

NBA Rumors: Proposed Deal Sends LeBron James To Heat For Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson & Three 1st-Rounders

Sixers Get Veteran Superstar With Championship Experience

Getty | Dylan Buell

The suggested deal would also make a lot of sense for the Sixers. It may not immediately help them create salary cap space, but Love's contract will expire one year earlier than Harris'. Also, Love could be a much better on-court fit with Harden and Joel Embiid than Harris. With the years he spent with Kyrie Irving and LeBron James in Cleveland, he has learned how to excel in an off-ball capacity, making him the ideal teammate for ball-dominant players like Harden and Embiid.

Love would give the Sixers a very reliable scoring option under the basket, as well as a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, and a legitimate floor spacer. This season, he's averaging 14.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 42.0 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Kevin Love Would Love A Trade To Sixers

Getty | Nic Antaya

Love may not have shown a strong indication that he's no longer happy with the Cavaliers, but he is highly likely to welcome a trade to the Sixers. At this point in his NBA career, most people would agree that Love is better off playing for a legitimate title contender than staying on a rebuilding team. Joining forces with Harden and Embiid in the City of Brotherly Love would give Love a realistic chance of winning his second NBA championship title before he retires as an NBA player.

If he performs well with the Sixers next season, it would also greatly help Love in securing a decent contract when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023.

Read Next

Must Read

Eileen Gu Shows Offers Rear View In Bikini

Miley Cyrus Braless In Roberto Cavalli Goes Wild Child

Vanessa Hudgens In Bikini Asks 'Can You Bear It?'

Olympian Aly Raisman In Bikini Poses Like Wonder Woman

Megan Fox Is Flawless Even With Underwire Poking Out

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.