NBA Rumors: Sixers Could Swap Tobias Harris For Kevin Love

Philadelphia 76ers power forward Tobias Harris is one of the veteran players who are expected to be traded in the 2022 NBA offseason. Harris is currently focused on helping the Sixers fully dominate the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title but since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, rumors have been swirling around his future in Philadelphia.

After they acquired James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets before the 2022 NBA trade deadline, Brian Windhorst of ESPN revealed that there have been some questions regarding how Harris fits into the Sixers' long-term plans.