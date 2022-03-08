Drew Barrymore Talks Dating On 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Drew Barrymore is single and ready to mingle -- but not on dating apps or Zoom.

While appearing on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, via YouTube, on March 5, the actress revealed she has entered "the year of know" before explaining her mindset for 2022 and weighing in on her hopes for dating in the coming months.

"Last year was the year of less. I'm very maximalist, glutinous, live in extremes, big personality, nuts, you know, a little bit. But a student of life always working on myself and everyday I get a little bit better hopefully. And so I thought, 'What if I took this year as just trying to be really aware of everything I'm learning?'" she wondered.