Drew Barrymore opened up about dating on a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Drew Barrymore Talks Dating On 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Drew Barrymore Is In 'The Year Of Know'
Drew Barrymore is single and ready to mingle -- but not on dating apps or Zoom.
While appearing on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, via YouTube, on March 5, the actress revealed she has entered "the year of know" before explaining her mindset for 2022 and weighing in on her hopes for dating in the coming months.
"Last year was the year of less. I'm very maximalist, glutinous, live in extremes, big personality, nuts, you know, a little bit. But a student of life always working on myself and everyday I get a little bit better hopefully. And so I thought, 'What if I took this year as just trying to be really aware of everything I'm learning?'" she wondered.
Drew Barrymore Admittedly Needs More Confidence
Speaking candidly to Fallon, Barrymore said that she often feels that she's far too hard on herself.
"I feel like I'm constantly one step forward, a step back, and I just thought if I could have more confidence in what I know, and I don't know about you guys but my inner dialogue is not kind and I would never speak or treat anyone the way I treat myself," she confessed. "And knowing that, that's the year of know -- knowing things, recognizing it. Even if you're going on a date with someone, we all kind of hard-launch and like, 'What is the future going to bring?' Just enjoy things. Don't worry about the future and the past."
Drew Barrymore Wants To Live With More Intention
Rather than running around like "the crazy headless chicken," Barrymore said that she wants to learn more this year and to truly keep that knowledge and apply it to her everyday life.
She also wants to "have a little more faith in [herself]."
Also during the show, Barrymore looked back on Zoom date she had on her own talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.
"I tried it. It turns out it's not as prophylactic, weird as it seems," she shared. "I guess we're all sort of... This is the new normal. The water is out of the bottle. It's not going back in. It's dating apps and Zooms and maybe you can look at it as a positive of a screener, or a timesaver."
Drew Barrymore Wants To Meet Someone The Old Fashioned Way
Although Barrymore admitted that apps and Zooms are the future, she said that she prefers to go about dating differently.
"I still want to meet someone the old fashioned way," she noted. "Was it dating apps that stopped us from going up to people and asking them out? Forget it. I'm over it. I want to talk to people [in real life]."