Bella Hadid In Skimpy Louis Vuitton Flaunts Abs

Bella Hadid stunned in a tiny and monogrammed Louis Vuitton crop top as she showed off both her world-famous abs and loyalty to the luxury French fashion house earlier in the pandemic. The supermodel, 25, has been making headlines for fronting Italian rival Versace this year, but it was all things LV back in 2020 as Bella jetted out to Paris to front Vuitton at its Fashion Show.

Photos posted to Louis Vuitton's Instagram showed the sister to Gigi Hadid in a super-classy and satin crop top, and it was the thumbs-up from fans. Check it out below.