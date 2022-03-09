Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Buys New Mansion For $7.45M

Jimmy Butler is a professional US basketball player who currently plays for the Miami Heat in the National Basketball Association. Jimmy has been named in the NBA All-Star team six times. He has also been named four times as a member of the All-NBA Team, and five times as a member of the NBA All-Defensive Team. He was endorsed as the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2015.

Recently, the star basketball player purchased a $7.45 million property near South Miami while leading the Miami Heat to a likely NBA championship run. The mansion is a six-bedroom, six-bathroom home at 7416 Southwest 49th Place in the gated neighborhood of Stonegate. 

Find out more details about the mansion and its purchase below. 

Details Of Jimmy's Miami Home

According to the listing, Butler's new home has oak hardwood flooring, high ceilings, and designer furnishings.

A family area, an office, and a spa-style bathroom are all included in the master bedroom. There is also a three-car garage, a saltwater pool, and a built-in grilling area in the property.

More Of The Mansion's Features

The European-inspired home is one of 12 in the gated Stonegate complex, which the listing describes as "the best location in Miami." It has its own tennis court and park for its inhabitants to enjoy. In addition, there is a gourmet kitchen, formal rooms, fireplaces, a library, and a bar.

The Mansion's Exterior

On the outside, the property has amenities like a pool, screened lanai, Sonos speakers, and a children's playhouse that covers nearly an acre of the property.

Jimmy's Miami Home Was Worth 2.8 Million In 2009

The two-story, 6,148-square-foot house, which was sold by Alejandro and Jolie Duenas, was constructed in 2000. According to public records, the couple paid $2.8 million for the home in 2009.

Jimmy's Previous House Sales

News once had it that the Miami Heat player has been in search of a new home. In 2021, he reportedly sold his former Miami property for $7.1 million to a new owner. Jimmy had purchased the spread for $4.5 million in 2019. Thus, he made a huge profit from its sale. 

However, the NBA star did not make the sale because he desperately needed the funds. Last year, Miami Heat extended his contract for another four years worth $184 million. Jimmy is among the highest-paid players in the NBA and can afford the best properties if he so desires. 

