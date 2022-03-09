Jimmy Butler is a professional US basketball player who currently plays for the Miami Heat in the National Basketball Association. Jimmy has been named in the NBA All-Star team six times. He has also been named four times as a member of the All-NBA Team, and five times as a member of the NBA All-Defensive Team. He was endorsed as the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2015.

Recently, the star basketball player purchased a $7.45 million property near South Miami while leading the Miami Heat to a likely NBA championship run. The mansion is a six-bedroom, six-bathroom home at 7416 Southwest 49th Place in the gated neighborhood of Stonegate.

Find out more details about the mansion and its purchase below.