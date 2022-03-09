CrossFit Athlete Samantha Briggs Topless Celebrates Being A Woman

Samantha Briggs

She may be known as one of the fittest women on the planet, but Samatha Briggs never misses a beat when it comes to assuring her 662,000 Instagram followers that she is an expert when it comes to negotiating both her career goals and times of relaxation. And on many posts, she does so in amazing poses which showcase her fit body. In one of her latest posts, she poses in black swimsuit bottoms with a muscular arm hugging herself, with a note left to inspire her fans:

“Celebrate being a woman today and every day ✨ Thank you to all the strong women out there that taught me to be proud of what this body can do ❤️ #internationalwomensday

One of her followers was emotionally impacted by the post, replying back:

“You’re an amazing role model for all women and all athletes everywhere.” 😍

Fittest Woman On Earth

From "Fittest Woman on Earth" in 2013 and several top finishes for several years, Samantha Briggs has built a reputation for staying tough in a sport that is unrelenting in what it requires from elite athletes. Now 40 years of age, Briggs recently announced her retirement after entering CrossFit competitions in 2009. Over the years, she has accomplished what few women have done, and fewer still in their 30s.

According to Briggs, she wanted to end her career in direct competition as opposed to online, which meant waiting out the global pandemic which put contests to an end.

Debuting in 2010, Briggs finished in fourth place the next year, and even when she was sidelined with an injury to her knee in 2012, she came back with a vengeance in 2013 by winning the coveted title "Fittest Woman on Earth." So committed she was to the goal, Samantha quit her job as a firefighter to commit 100%, and the results paid off.

What Lies In The Future For Briggs?

One of the first things Samantha will do is return to her life as a firefighter by re-earning her firefighting qualifications and joining the academy in August 2022. Even with her intent to do better than she did the year before constantly on her mind, Briggs still manages to have fun and enjoy her life, and her swimsuit captions are just one way that she gets to chill out and enjoy her incredible achievements. Check her out popping in the pool in Mexico:

And for fans that are sad to see her leave CrossFit, they can still keep up with her as she will continue to train in Manchester, United Kingdom at two CrossFit boxes in the area.

