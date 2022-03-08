'I Had No Expectations': Russell Westbrook Shares Thoughts On Joining Lakers

He's still trying to figure out his role and what to do to help his team win. It's been tough, but he will never quit:
“My role and what I’m doing has changed every single night,” Westbrook concluded. “So I’m just trying to figure that out as I’m playing and to be able to benefit and help my team. But my expectations are still the same. I’m not a quitter. It’s not in my genes. I don’t quit, regardless of what the hell is going on. I’m going to fight to the end, and if it don’t work, that’s cool, too. I can live with the results. But I’m never going to give up or give in because of a little struggle that’s happening this time of the year.”
Westbrook has been pointed out as the scapegoat for a poorly constructed roster, and that's just not fair. He could've and should've played better but the Lakers' terrible season is not on him.