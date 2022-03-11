Kim Kardashian In Skimpy SKIMS Licks Finger

Kim Kardashian is proving both she and her 2019-founded SKIMS brand are finger-lickin' good. The 41-year-old mogul is currently in Paris for Fashion Week, but it was before she jetted out to Europe that an Instagram update shouted out her best-selling shapewear and clothing line.

Posting in a scarce and hot pink look, the E! star flaunted her famous figure while licking a finger, and sales of SKIMS likely jumped up as a result. Kardashian is now worth $1.8 billion, partly thanks to SKIMS. Check out the photo and more below.