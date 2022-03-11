Kim Kardashian In Skimpy SKIMS Licks Finger

Getty | Stefanie Keenan

Entertainment
Geri Green

Kim Kardashian is proving both she and her 2019-founded SKIMS brand are finger-lickin' good. The 41-year-old mogul is currently in Paris for Fashion Week, but it was before she jetted out to Europe that an Instagram update shouted out her best-selling shapewear and clothing line.

Posting in a scarce and hot pink look, the E! star flaunted her famous figure while licking a finger, and sales of SKIMS likely jumped up as a result. Kardashian is now worth $1.8 billion, partly thanks to SKIMS. Check out the photo and more below.

The Latest

Olympian Hailey Langland Rides Wave In Swimsuit

Jennifer Aniston Loves Training Abs

NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Sends Bradley Beal To Sixers For Three Players & Draft Pick

Olympian Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Undresses At The Beach

NBA News: Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Open Up On Lakers Games' Atmosphere Ahead Of First Game Back In L.A.

Stuns In Hot Pink SKIMS

Getty | Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

Scroll for the photo. Kim posed indoors and with her 24-inch waist on full show as she rocked a tiny hot-pink pair of briefs, plus a tight and short-sleeved matching crop top. The ex to rapper Kanye West, now dating SNL star Pete Davidson, showcased her gym-honed body and year-round tan, also somewhat provocatively licking her finger while holding a black prop.

Other photos showed Kim in SKIMS sleepwear - here, she kept the pink but went silky in a leggy look, ready for bed.

Entertainment

Eileen Gu Shows Offers Rear View In Bikini

By chisom

See More Photos Below

Gaining over 4 million likes for her share, Kardashian wrote: "Just Dropped NEW @SKIMS Valentine's Shop 💕💖 SKIMS.COM." A like quickly came in from actress Rumer Willis, with fans calling it "such a vibe." Kim's business ventures also include her iconic KKW Beauty line, although fans are still wondering if the name will change, as her divorce from 44-year-old Kanye is now finalized.

Jennifer Aniston Plays Pool In Braless Dress

Miley Cyrus Braless In Roberto Cavalli Goes Wild Child

SKIMS Pajama Party

Getty | Marc Piasecki

Not long after posting her finger lick, Kim updated with her gal pals while in pink SKIMS and posing from a private jet. The new Hulu face wrote: "Pajama Party on the PJ for @nataliehalcro's birthday!!!! Love you Nat! Def a member of the ride or die club." SKIMS now boasts an array of celebrity fans not limited to 58-year-old Bravo star Lisa Rinna and comedian Chelsea Handler. Of course, Kim's famous sisters are regularly spotted in the apparel.

A 'Decade' To Build Brand

Kim has detailed how SKIMS panned out in terms of planning.

"I have always loved wearing shapewear but realized there was a lack of options when I couldn't find anything that really worked for me. Pieces were either too thick, too loose, too tight, didn't have the right support, or just didn't mold to my body the way I wanted them to," she told Nordstrom. Kardashian then confirmed SKIMS had been "in the making" for "over a decade."

Read Next

Must Read

Jennifer Aniston Topless Says 'Ok Humidity'

Rebel Wilson Clocks 2 Million Views In Swimsuit

Anna Kendrick 'Way Too Fancy' In Sheer Dress

Alexandra Daddario In Braless Dress Looks Red-Hot

Olympian Nastia Liukin In Bikini Races Across The Beach

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.