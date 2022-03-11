Kendall Jenner On Bathroom Floor In Skimpy Calvin Klein

Kendall Jenner has proven she doesn't need a fancy setting to let her A-Lister status work its endorsement power. The 25-year-old supermodel has been fronting American fashion giant Calvin Klein for years. Back in 2019, she announced a campaign bringing in the brand's signature, low-key vibes, and the photo brought her from a bathroom floor while in a skimpy look.

Kendall stunned fans as she rocked a strappy and sporty sports bra, also going high-waisted long before the pandemic trend kicked in. Check it out below.