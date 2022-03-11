Kendall Jenner On Bathroom Floor In Skimpy Calvin Klein

Getty | Nicholas Hunt

Kendall Jenner has proven she doesn't need a fancy setting to let her A-Lister status work its endorsement power. The 25-year-old supermodel has been fronting American fashion giant Calvin Klein for years. Back in 2019, she announced a campaign bringing in the brand's signature, low-key vibes, and the photo brought her from a bathroom floor while in a skimpy look.

Kendall stunned fans as she rocked a strappy and sporty sports bra, also going high-waisted long before the pandemic trend kicked in. Check it out below.

Stuns In Calvin Klein Promo

Getty | Future Publishing

Scroll for the photo. It showed the 818 tequila founder on an ordinary bathroom floor and by a tub. Kendall was flaunting her world-famous abs while in a spaghetti-strap and logo Calvin Klein sports bra in black - the sister to Kylie Jenner sent out her chiseled figure and her golden tan, also showing off her hips via a pair of jeans.

Kendall wore only a black bangle for accessories, with a simple, center-parted hairdo keeping things unfussy. A little direct eye contact captivated followers—more photos after the snap.

See More Photos Below

Taking to her caption in a post now topping 5 million likes, the E! star told fans: "Excited to be a part of the new @calvinklein campaign celebrating what it means to live in the now. Thank you, @_glen_luchford . #MYCALVINS." Calvin Klein has now muscled up with other famous stars, not limited to "Peaches" singer Justin Bieber and 20-year-old model Kaia Gerber.

Snagging New Deals

Shutterstock | 2131613

Kendall continues to extend her grip on the fashion world, landing deal after deal. The Versace face, who has fronted Adidas in the past, now holds partnerships with brands including Italian label Miu Miu, designer Hugo Boss, activewear brand Alo Yoga, plus Tiffany & Co. diamonds and oral care company Moon. In February 2022, she posed for French designer Givenchy's latest campaign.

'Lucky' To Have Worked With So Many Brands

Now running her own 818 tequila drinks brand, Jenner opened up to Harper's Bazaar about working with such a wide variety of brands. Stating gratitude, she said:

"I feel lucky to have worked with and continue working with such amazing creatives that have influenced my career along the way. It's definitely been a lot of work, but I've learned so much and am grateful for all the experiences I've had and the people I've met."

For more from Kendall, give her Instagram a follow.

