Reese Witherspoon Thigh-Skimming In Leggy Carolina Herrera

Reese Witherspoon stunned in a shimmery and leggy Carolina Herrera look late last year - the celebrity-adored designer was quick to post a photo of the A-Lister actress to its Instagram. On December 24, 2021, Reese modeled a look from the brand's Spring Summer 2022 collection, shouting out the new year ahead and going thigh-skimming in bright and girly colors.

The Legally Blonde star joins the long list of celeb Carolina Herrera worshippers, from HBO actress Alexandra Daddario and pop sweetheart Ariana Grande to reality judge and singer Katy Perry. Check it out below.