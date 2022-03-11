Reese Witherspoon Thigh-Skimming In Leggy Carolina Herrera

Getty | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Health & Lifestyle
Geri Green

Reese Witherspoon stunned in a shimmery and leggy Carolina Herrera look late last year - the celebrity-adored designer was quick to post a photo of the A-Lister actress to its Instagram. On December 24, 2021, Reese modeled a look from the brand's Spring Summer 2022 collection, shouting out the new year ahead and going thigh-skimming in bright and girly colors.

The Legally Blonde star joins the long list of celeb Carolina Herrera worshippers, from HBO actress Alexandra Daddario and pop sweetheart Ariana Grande to reality judge and singer Katy Perry. Check it out below.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Sends Bradley Beal To Sixers For Three Players & Draft Pick

NBA News: Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Open Up On Lakers Games' Atmosphere Ahead Of First Game Back In L.A.

'KIMI' Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Vanessa Hudgens And Ashley Tisdale Are Still BFF Goals

'RHOBH' Alum Denise Richards Shares Birthday Tribute For Sami Sheen

Stuns In Bright Dress

Shutterstock | 64736

Scroll for the photo. Reese, 45, was looking age-defying as usual. The Hollywood sensation posed all smiles and red lips as she flaunted her trim figure in a long-sleeved and baby doll style dress in checkered red and pink - shiny fabrics here afforded a slight vinyl feel, with the thigh-skimming length flashing the mom of three's toned pins.

Reese wore her long blonde hair down in loose waves, rocking warming blush across her rosy cheeks and defined brows framing her face.

Health & Lifestyle

Hailee Steinfeld Stuns In Miu Miu Bra Dress

By Geri Green

See More Photos Below

The post, now sitting at over 10,000 likes, came captioned: "@reesewitherspoon dazzled in a sequin pink and red checkered mini dress from the Carolina Herrera Spring Summer 2022 collection at the 'Sing 2' LA Premiere. With special thanks to @petraflannery." On the brand's feed, Fresher are photos of rapper Doja Cat in a plunging Carolina Herrera dress as she attended the Billboard Women in Music awards.

Skier Eileen Gu Opens Up About TikTok Diets And Her Own Eating Habits

Vanessa Hudgens Hypnotizes In High-Slit Versace At SAG Awards

Says Dressing For Her Shape Isn't Easy

Getty | James Devaney

Much like "thank u, next" singer Ariana, Reese comes pint-sized, and she's mentioned struggling to find outfits to fit her 5'2" height. "I look at somebody and go, 'She looks so good in that.' And I realize, 'Oh, she's tall. I'm only 5 foot 2. It will not look that good on me,'" she told In Style.

Reese did, however, list some of her favorite designers and their high-end stuff. She added: "Stella McCartney and Phoebe Philo and Tom Ford and Michael Kors. These people are incredibly skilled and gifted at what they do, and I'm sort of trying to showcase their work while also talking about my work."

Got Her Own Brand

Reese joins the list of stars now designing their own clothes - 2015 marked the launch of her Draper James brand, one retailing country style and cute clothing, from plaid shirts and PJs to brunch-friendly dresses.

"I started this company to honor my Southern heritage, and in particular my grandparents [Dorthea Draper and William James] who were, and still are, the greatest influences in my life," Reese stated.

Read Next

Must Read

Nastia Liukin Embodies 'Mean Girls' Mantra

Rebel Wilson Has Time Of Her Life Celebrating Birthday

A Look Inside Lindsey Vonn's Luxurious Beverly Hills Mansion

Vanessa Hudgens And Ashley Tisdale Are Still BFF Goals

Chloe Kim Has A 'Good Old Time' Snuggling With Reese

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.