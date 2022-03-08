'The Lost City' Release Date, Cast And Plot - Everything We Know

The Lost City features a rather impressive cast, with its main trio of performers as Sandra Bullock, starring as writer Loretta Sage; Channing Tatum as Alan, the cover model who joins forces with Loretta on her adventure, and Daniel Radcliffe as villain Fairfax.

Another notable name associated with The Lost City is Brad Pitt. He played the role of the character who tries to save Loretta and seemed to be a little more capable than Alan, the cover model.

Other recurring stars in the movie include Patti Harrison as Allison, Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Beth, and Oscar Nunez as Oscar.

The Lost City will be the star actress Sandra's first humorous movie in four years after her starring appearance in Ocean's Eight. Her recent movies appearances were the post-apocalyptic thriller Bird Box, for which she received rave reviews, and the 2021 drama, The Unforgivable, in which she put up a brave performance as Ruth Slater.