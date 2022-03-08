The Lost City is an action-packed adventure movie with a romantic comedy twist, starring an amazing cast you've never seen together before. This corny adventure comedy is reminiscent of those rom-com novels from the early 2000s.
'The Lost City' Release Date, Cast And Plot - Everything We Know
The upcoming Paramount Pictures Movie is directed by Adam and Aaron Nee (the Nee Brothers) and is based on a narrative by Seth Gordon. Oren Uziel, Dana Fox, alongside the Nee brothers wrote the screenplay.
Liza Chasin, Seth Gordon, and Sandra Bullock (who stars as the main character) are all producers of the movie.
When Is the Release Date Of 'The Lost City'?
The Lost City will stream exclusively in movie theaters on March 25, 2022, in the United States. Audiences in the United Kingdom will have to wait till April 15 to stream.
In December 2021, Paramount Pictures released a teaser for the adventurous romance comedy, which gave fans a sneak peek into the amusing jungle sequences. Shortly after, they released the official trailer, watch it below.
Who Is In The Cast Of 'The Lost City'?
The Lost City features a rather impressive cast, with its main trio of performers as Sandra Bullock, starring as writer Loretta Sage; Channing Tatum as Alan, the cover model who joins forces with Loretta on her adventure, and Daniel Radcliffe as villain Fairfax.
Another notable name associated with The Lost City is Brad Pitt. He played the role of the character who tries to save Loretta and seemed to be a little more capable than Alan, the cover model.
Other recurring stars in the movie include Patti Harrison as Allison, Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Beth, and Oscar Nunez as Oscar.
The Lost City will be the star actress Sandra's first humorous movie in four years after her starring appearance in Ocean's Eight. Her recent movies appearances were the post-apocalyptic thriller Bird Box, for which she received rave reviews, and the 2021 drama, The Unforgivable, in which she put up a brave performance as Ruth Slater.
What Is 'The Lost City' About?
The Lost City covers the life of Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock), a brilliant but reclusive novelist who has dedicated her entire career to penning romance-adventure stories, and Alan (Channing Tatum), her book cover model.
Loretta was later kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who hopes she can lead him to the old lost city's riches from her newest story. The kidnapping happened while she was on tour with Alan promoting her new book.
Alan decided to go on a rescue mission in search of Loretta in a bid to prove that he is just as brave as the character in her novel. Together, they battle the forest and retrieve the ancient treasure before it is lost forever. The movie features adventures, comedy, and romance.