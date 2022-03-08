Megan Fox Is Flawless Even With Underwire Poking Out

Megan Fox floored fans with her latest glam selfies and, no matter how much she tried to downplay her look, her adoring followers on Instagram were having none of that.

Dropping jaws in a super low-cut outfit, the former Transformers star, 35, uploaded a trio of snaps from her car, pointing out that the underwire of her bra was "poking out of my dress" in every shot.

Nevertheless, her online admirers were left entranced by the cleavage-flaunting offering, telling her she was "still flawless" in the comments.

Scroll for the photos!