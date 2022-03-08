After being noticeably absent for most of the Fashion Weeks from New York to Milan, Hailey Bieber finally made an appearance in Paris. Her outfit reminded us why we missed her presence in the first place. The 25-year-old was all legs in an all-black number for Yves Saint Laurent's AW22 runway show. Though she spent a short while in Paris, the supermodel left a mark that wouldn't soon fade.
Hailey Bieber Goes Leggy In Faux Fur
Surprise Fashion Week Appearance
The long black faux-fur Saint Laurent coat covering her micro-mini skirt and bold Gold jewelry combination Hailey opted for had her looking like old money. Hailey's legs and chest were on full display with no top underneath and a tiny skirt, drawing attention to their toned physique and glossy appearance.
She styled her brown hair in a neat low bun parted down the center to highlight her chunky gold hoop earrings and necklace though she covered her eyes with a wide-framed black sunshade.
YSL Winter 22
We weren't the only ones swooning over Hailey's Paris Fashion Week appearance. Her celebrity friends camped in the comment section and like spouting off compliments and leaving hearts in support of her leggy display. Olympian Kelly Sildaru and reality TV star turned businesswoman Khloe Kardashian double-tapped.
The Fur coat design by Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello is from YSL's Winter 22 collection. The other coats take on similar structures with their high shoulder pads and wide collar/lapels. Some of the models on the runway also remixed Hailey's look, wearing sunshades indoors, sleeked hair, and bold jewelry pieces.
Hailey For Balenciaga
Hailey has proven several times that she's the undisputed queen of street fashion amongst the new school models. Like she said in her caption, "short n sweet," the 25-year-old made a sweet appearance at the Balenciaga runway show in Paris wearing a typical casual outfit, but she made it look like high fashion.
In her second slide, she teased the outfit, showing only the single buttoned white cropped top underneath an oversized black leather trench coat from the resort collection. Hailey paired the top with oversized low-riding denim pants, a Balenciaga logo dark sunshade, and squared slippers. Although she wore the same jewelry set from her Saint-Laurent's look, the model added a criss-cross body chain to the mix for extra pizzazz.
Back To L.A.
And so Hailey's Paris Fashion Week appearance ended abruptly, albeit on a high note. The good news is that we can still get street fashion on the streets of L.A. since Hailey is sure to continue wearing her oversized coats and pants.