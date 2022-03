Vanessa wore a risque cutout red mini dress with white linings on the bra, belt band, and slit gap. The wide openwork cut underneath her boobs to her midriff displayed her rounded underboobs and flat abs, while the thigh-high slit showed off her glowing, toned legs. Unlike Milena Smit, who wore knee-high boots on her Vogue Spain cover, Vanessa opted for knotty red mules showing off her manicured toes.

The actress paired her dress with a black blazer to match her mini leather tote - all from Giambattista Valli.