Jennifer Lopez Shared 'Secret Sauce' Behind Her Skin Glow

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram recently to reveal to her 197 million followers one of the secrets to her ageless glow. The Hollywood actress and pop superstar, who is 52 years old but looks at least 20 years younger, uploaded a video to share the beauty tip we all wanted to hear. And we can all heave a collective sigh of relief because it’s actually simpler than we thought.

Lopez swears by one “secret sauce” to achieve that stunning glow, and she spilled all the details in her video. See below.