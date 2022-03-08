NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Trade Cam Reddish & Kemba Walker To Magic For Markelle Fultz

Aside from acquiring a potential franchise point guard, the proposed trade with the Magic would also help the Knicks address the logjam in their wing by getting rid of Reddish. Most people have high expectations for Reddish when the Knicks acquired him from the Atlanta Hawks before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Unfortunately, since his arrival in New York, Reddish was mostly buried on the bench and has seen limited court action under Coach Tom Thibodeau. Earlier in February, an NBA source who spoke to Marc Berman of the New York Post revealed that Thibodeau didn't really want the Knicks to trade for Reddish.