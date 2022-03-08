The New York Knicks signed veteran point guard Kemba Walker last summer with the belief that he could address their major backcourt concern. Unfortunately, Walker has been a huge disappointment since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season. Aside from his inability to stay healthy, the 31-year-old New York native is also struggling to be consistent with his performance on both ends of the floor. After shutting him down for the remainder of the season, most people are expecting the Knicks to part ways with Walker next summer.
NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Trade Cam Reddish & Kemba Walker To Magic For Markelle Fultz
Proposed Magic-Knicks Trade
With Walker likely on his out of New York, the Knicks are expected to find a new starting point guard in the 2022 NBA offseason. In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report created a list of offseason trade ideas for the league's "most hopeless teams." For the Knicks, it's the hypothetical deal that would send Walker and Cam Reddish to the Orlando Magic in exchange for former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz. If the trade would push through next summer, Swartz believes it would help the Knicks and the Magic in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.
Knicks Take A Chance On Markelle Fultz
The Knicks would make the trade with the hope that Fultz could still live up to expectations from a former No.1 pick. The former Washington Huskies guard has gone through plenty of ups and downs since entering the league in 2017, especially after dealing with numerous health issues. However, when he's 100 percent healthy, Fultz would be an intriguing addition to the Knicks, giving them a starting-caliber point guard who perfectly fits the timeline of Julius Randle and RJ Barrett.
Addressing Logjam In The Wing
Aside from acquiring a potential franchise point guard, the proposed trade with the Magic would also help the Knicks address the logjam in their wing by getting rid of Reddish. Most people have high expectations for Reddish when the Knicks acquired him from the Atlanta Hawks before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Unfortunately, since his arrival in New York, Reddish was mostly buried on the bench and has seen limited court action under Coach Tom Thibodeau. Earlier in February, an NBA source who spoke to Marc Berman of the New York Post revealed that Thibodeau didn't really want the Knicks to trade for Reddish.
Adding Young Talent & Veteran Mentor
For Magic, the suggested deal would help them solve the logjam in their backcourt. By sending Fultz to New York, the Magic could give more playing time to young guards such as Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs, whom they selected as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Aside from addressing their excess of ball-handlers, the Magic would also be acquiring another young and promising talent that they could develop in Reddish and a veteran mentor for Anthony and Suggs in Walker.