NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Send Russell Westbrook, 2027 1st-Rounder, 2028 Pick Swap To Pistons For Jerami Grant

Instead of simply dumping his massive salary, the Lakers could explore using Westbrook as the main trade chip to improve their roster around LeBron James and Anthony Davis next summer. In a recent article, Dan Knitzer of Fansided's Sir Charles In Charge discussed "plausible packages" that the Lakers could get from trading Westbrook. These include a hypothetical blockbuster that would enable them to acquire Jerami Grant from the Detroit Pistons.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would be sending Westbrook, a 2027 first-round pick, and the rights to swap first-round selections in 2028 to the Pistons in exchange for Grant and Kelly Olynyk.