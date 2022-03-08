Kristen Bell Reveals Where She Got Her 'Dark Sense Of Humor' On 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Kristen Bell explained why she has a dark sense of humor during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday.
Kristen Bell Claims Mom Had 'Radical Sense Of Humor'
While appearing on the March 7 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, host Kelly Clarkson brought up the topic of Kristen Bell's mom as she wondered if she was allowed to do a lot of things growing up.
"My mom let me do quiet a bit of things. But my mom also had a radical sense of humor. Like, an incredible sense of humor," Bell began, proceeding to tell a number of hilarious stories about pranks her mother has played on her.
Kristen Bell's Mom Surprised Her With A Dead Animal
"She knows I love animals so when I was in college, she sent me a box that had holes punched in it, in college, and said, 'I found you a pet you could keep in your dorm room. I hope it survived on the food and water.' And it was a dead lizard that she had found in the backyard and was like, 'This would be funny to send to my daughter,'" Bell told Clarkson, who burst out in laughter at the story.
"She also once bought me a taxidermy alligator from a garage sale and sent it to me in the mail," Bell continued.
Kristen Bell's Mom Surprised Her With Cicada 'Cookies'
In addition to her dead animal pranks, Bell's mom also pulled a prank involving a large bug.
"Se would go around the neighborhood and collect cicada shells. But she would put them in a cookie tin and send them to me in college and be like, 'Christmas cookies!'" Bell shared. "But it was just dead cicada shells. And one time when I was in high school, she was a cardiologist nurse. She bribed the mortician to let her borrow three human hearts and brought them in to my science class."
"She's rad. She's got like a dark sense of humor, which is probably where I get my dark sense of humor," Bell noted.
Kristen Bell Labels Herself As a 'Mimic'
Also during the episode, Bell said that she has taken up quite the annoying hobby while watching series that feature actors with accents.
"When we watch The Crown, or any show with an accident, I have to do it. I can't not do it. So Game of Thrones with me, I don't recommend it. The Crown with me, I do not recommend it. I recognize it, it's not diagnosed, but I'm sure it is some sort of a tick," she explained.
"I am a mimic. If something in the air to me, it falls out of my mouth," Bell added.