Kristen Bell Reveals Where She Got Her 'Dark Sense Of Humor' On 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

While appearing on the March 7 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, host Kelly Clarkson brought up the topic of Kristen Bell's mom as she wondered if she was allowed to do a lot of things growing up.

"My mom let me do quiet a bit of things. But my mom also had a radical sense of humor. Like, an incredible sense of humor," Bell began, proceeding to tell a number of hilarious stories about pranks her mother has played on her.