Olympian Jamie Anderson Flaunts Defined Abs 'On The Go'

Jamie favors mindfulness and wellness above all because getting your mind right is the key to perfecting your physical routines. According to Well and Good, she said,

"Mindfulness has been a really important part of my life because, as we know, life can be unpredictable and crazy. Especially being in this action sports world."

Jamie said she loves working through the stress of the chaotic competition season with Yoga. She performs best when she's grounded, setting goals and achieving them. It's her life philosophy to stay balanced and happy in her daily activities.