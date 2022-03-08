Greg Kinnear took a walk down memory lane on the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.
Greg Kinnear Looks Back At Iconic Career On 'The Drew Barrymore Show'
Drew Barrymore Is A Fan Of Many Greg Kinnear Films
Greg Kinnear looked back on his iconic career in film on the March 7 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.
While promoting his new Starz series, Shining Vale, which also stars Courteney Cox and Mira Sorvino, Kinnear was asked by Drew Barrymore to tell him about his role in "the incredible remake of a beloved classic with Harrison Ford and Julia Ormand, Sabrina."
"Ah, Sabrina. We shot it actually in Glen Cove, Long Island," he recalled.
Greg Kinnear Went Fishing On The Set Of 'Sabrina'
"I had this white tuxedo on half the film and down in Long Island, bluefish start to running around April or May and I love fishing and I would go with my pole down to the water's edge," Kinnear recalled. "And I finally landed one at the very moment, because they were always waiting and they were finally like, as soon as I got it up, this scale-y, slithery beast in my hands, they're like, 'Greg, we need you now.' And I go up on the thing covered in fish scales and I got an earful from the costume department. That's my best story from Sabrina."
Greg Kinnear Recalls His Oscar Appearance For 'As Good As It Gets'
Barrymore then asks about As Good as It Gets. And, as he looked back at the moment he headed to the Oscars with his wife and parents, Kinnear joked that he was horrified by the transportation they had.
"There was a limousine that pulled up and I looked through the window and I'm like, 'Oh my God, this is the most horrific limousine I've ever seen.' I think there was a jacuzzi in the back of it. My mom's like, 'Oh look, there's a disco ball.' And it was so mortifying because we got to the show and I just remember thinking, 'Why can't I have a cool car like everyone else?'" he recalled.
Greg Kinnear Claims 'Little Miss Sunshine' Was His Most Dangerous Film
Barrymore also questioned Kinnear about his role in Little Miss Sunshine and applauded him for playing such a warm and endearing role.
"Oh yeah, [it was] most dangerous movie I've ever shot. Driving that bus... There's no green screen," he revealed of production. "We're on a highway, there's cameras. We didn't own the highway so there are people driving around just looking at us, going, 'What the hell is going on here?' We just made it up as we went along."