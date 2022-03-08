'So Grateful': 'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Opens Envy Boutique In New Jersey

In a post shared on her Instagram page on Sunday, March 6, Melissa Gorga officially announced the opening of her second boutique location in Ridgewood, New Jersey.

"Omg! Omg!!! [Envy by Melissa Gorga] 2.0!!!" the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member and mother of three announced to her fans and followers.

"We are in Ridgewood baby!!!! Double the size!!!!!" she went on, adding that her signature boutique has been in business for six years.