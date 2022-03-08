Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Melissa Gorga announced the opening of her second Envy boutique on Instagram over the weekend.
'So Grateful': 'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga Opens Envy Boutique In New Jersey
Melissa Gorga Shared Photos of Her Interior
In a post shared on her Instagram page on Sunday, March 6, Melissa Gorga officially announced the opening of her second boutique location in Ridgewood, New Jersey.
"Omg! Omg!!! [Envy by Melissa Gorga] 2.0!!!" the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member and mother of three announced to her fans and followers.
"We are in Ridgewood baby!!!! Double the size!!!!!" she went on, adding that her signature boutique has been in business for six years.
Melissa Gorga Is Grateful For Her Envy Customers
"I’m am so grateful for all of my beautiful customers. This is a little sneak peek of how gorgeous the inside is," Gorga continued in her post, which included three images of the interior of her latest Envy boutique.
In addition to showing off the register area of her new store, Gorga shared a photo of a seating area, which featured two dark green chairs, a small table, and a floral arch.
"We open on Wednesday!! 7 E. Ridgewood Ave. Ridgewood!! BE YOUR OWN KIND OF BEAUTIFUL," she added, along with the hashtags for "boss lady," "never crumbs," and "always the cake."
The 'RHONJ' Cast Reacted To Melissa Gorga's Exciting Business News
Following Gorga's post, she was flooded with congratulatory messages from her many fans and followers. And, in addition to her comments from fans, Gorga received a series of posts from her Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates, including Margaret Josephs, who told her, "Congrats!! Soo excited!!"
"Congrats!" added Jackie Goldschneider.
Sonja Morgan, of The Real Housewives of New York City, also reacted to her exciting business news by sharing three fire emoji on the photos.
The boutique itself also shared an announcement on Instagram, which read, "Bigger & Better!!! We are in Ridgewood!!! We open Wednesday!! We can’t wait to see you all!!"
Melissa Gorga Is Learning To Balance Work With Family
During the 11th season of RHONJ last year, fans watched as Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, butted heads over her busy work schedule. Now, however, amid season 12, the couple is in a much better place as Gorga continues to balance her life as a businesswoman with her life as a mom and wife.
To see more of Gorga and her castmates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12 on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.