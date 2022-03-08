America's sweetheart talk show host, Kelly Ripa, 51, endears many with her cheerful demeanor. She also impresses with her ability to maintain an enviable figure after more than fifty trips around the sun. How does she do it? Dancing! If you follow Kelly's social media presence, you'll experience her love for dancing and see how she incorporates it into her daily activities.
Kelly Ripa Shows Off Toned Glutes In Birthday Tribute
The Latest
Kelly And Anna Kaiser
Kelly's friendship with professional fitness trainer Anna Kaiser spanning over a decade, has its perks. Last month, the 51-year-old wished her friend a happy birthday with a cheeky picture flaunting their toned glutes and legs in fitness wear. In the second slide, Kelly added a cute video showing both goofing around like kids in what Anna tagged #Elderabuse. Despite their significant age difference, the ladies manage a fun-filled friendship which you can see from the cute exchange they had on Instagram.
Kelly captioned her post,
"Happy birthday @theannakaiser 🥳🎉 can you hear the music? 🎂🎂🍑🍑 the second slide is us everyday."
Anna replied,
"😂😂 who needs music with a 🍑like that!! 🤩 We pretty good at getting lit…. Ahem… bringing our own party(hats and costumes inc)🥳"
HIIT Dance Routine
Kelly maintains her toned physique by dancing and doing cardio-related steps. The actress loves dancing so much she finds ways to incorporate it in her routines which is why cardio-based sets are a perfect choice. Kelly jumped on the #Lemmesee Challenge with professional dancer Anysia Brittany sharing a sweat-induced choreography including twists and jumps. The HIIT routine lasted about 60 to 90 minutes - enough time to burn fat daily.
Dancing On Live
There's nowhere too serious for Kelly to get her exercise on! She, her co-host Ryan Seacrest, and guest Oscar Boots did Oscar's signature routine Torch'd curated during the quarantine two years ago. One constant in all her routines is music because Kelly loves her dance pus it makes everything better. The combinations include yoga styles - Downward Dog and Upward Dog, regular exercises Donkey Kicks, Squats, Side Planks, and resistance band routines. Kelly also joined the charity dance challenge Torch'd hosted last year and donated her proceedings to those in need.
Kelly And Mark
Luckily for Kelly Ripa, her husband of 25 years Mark Consuelos feels the same way about working out, so they sometimes do their routines together. Having a partner to exercise with is a great morale booster, and Kelly has that.
Kelly also takes Vitamin supplements to regain lost time figuring out what works.